MLS Glance

June 27, 2020 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Eastern Conference, Group A

W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville SC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eastern Conference, Group C

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference, Group B

W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 20

Sunday, June 21

Saturday, June 27

Sunday, June 28

Wednesday, July 1

Friday, July 3

Saturday, July 4

Sunday, July 5

Wednesday, July 8

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.

The Associated Press

