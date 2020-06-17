Listen Live Sports

Monaco appoints Paul Mitchell as sporting director

June 17, 2020 12:22 pm
 
MONACO (AP) — French league club Monaco appointed Paul Mitchell as its sporting director on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Englishman, who is widely regarded as one of the most efficient talent scouts in Europe, previously worked with RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs Southampton and Tottenham.

One of the most successful clubs in French football, Monaco has been struggling with consistency since winning the last of its eight league titles three years ago. Mitchell’s main immediate task will be to rebuild a group capable of returning to the Champions League.

“Paul will bring his skills in talent identification, recruitment and the development of our players, from the academy to the first team,” Moncao vice-president and CEO Oleg Petrov said on Wednesday. “I am convinced that his arrival will significantly strengthen our project.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

