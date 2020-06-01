Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DB Sojourn Shelton. Signed WR/TE Dylan Cantrell.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Vernon Scott and G Simon Stepaniak.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DK Damion Square to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Bryce Hall.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Adrian Walters assistant women’s basketball coach.
ST. ROSE — Named Whitney Edwards head women’s basketball coach.
SIENA — Named Casey Bump head softball coach.
