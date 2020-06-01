Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

June 1, 2020
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DB Sojourn Shelton. Signed WR/TE Dylan Cantrell.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Vernon Scott and G Simon Stepaniak.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DK Damion Square to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Bryce Hall.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Adrian Walters assistant women’s basketball coach.

ST. ROSE — Named Whitney Edwards head women’s basketball coach.

SIENA — Named Casey Bump head softball coach.

