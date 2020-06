By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Freddie Swain.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Xavier A. Gutierrez team president.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Named Jeff Garbutt head men’s and women’s rowing coach.

