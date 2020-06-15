Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed undrafted free agent OF Carter Williams.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; OF Bradlee Beesley, INF Scott McKeon, LHP Scott Kobos, RHP Graham Lawson, RHP Ben Leeper, RHP Bailey Reed OF Jacob Wetzel.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Seminaris.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed undrafted free agent 2B Drew Smith.

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Alec Burleson.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Keven Pimentel, OF E.P. Reese and OF Robbie Thorburn.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Zack Moss to a four-year rookie contract.

HOCKEY

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Reaves on a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Josh Atencio and M Ethan Dobberlaere.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named A.J. Artis Director of Football Sports Performance.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.