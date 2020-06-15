Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

June 15, 2020 9:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed undrafted free agent OF Carter Williams.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents OF Bradlee Beesley, INF Scott McKeon, LHP Scott Kobos, RHP Graham Lawson, RHP Ben Leeper, RHP Bailey Reed OF Jacob Wetzel.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed undrafted free agent 2B Drew Smith.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Alec Burleson.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Seminaris.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents C Fernando Amaro, C Brady Smith, RHP Dylan McCarty, RHP Josh Stephan, RHP Nick Krauth, RHP Connor Sechler and RHP Colton Snyder.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Keven Pimentel, OF E.P. Reese and OF Robbie Thorburn.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Zack Moss to a four-year rookie contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Michael Pittman Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a three-year contract extension through 2025.

HOCKEY

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Victor Berglund to a three-year entry level contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Reaves on a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Josh Atencio and M Ethan Dobberlaere.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named A.J. Artis Director of Football Sports Performance.

