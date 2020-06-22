Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Garrett Crochet to a minor league contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed SS Ed Howard.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named both Malik Rose and David Booth Vice President, Basketball Operations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced QB Dak Prescott signed franchise tender.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Cole McDonald on a four-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Zac McGraw to a one-year contract.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Sabrina Flores to a two-year contract. Signed D Chantelle Swaby to a short term contract for the NWSL Challenge Cup.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.