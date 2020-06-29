Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Juan Montero, RHP Casey Cobb and RHP Henry Nunez to minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Connor Phillips to a minor league contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 60-day injured list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 60-day injured list.
SAN FRANCISCI GIANTS — Recalled Enderson Franco from Sacramento River Cats. Outrighted RHP Enderson Franco to Sacramento River Cats. Placed RHP Tyler Beede on the 60-day injured list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Returned F/M Jon Gallagher to the club after being on loan to Aberdeen FC. Announced loan of M Manuel Castro from Club Estudiantes de la Plata has been extended through 2020 season.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.