Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Juan Montero, RHP Casey Cobb and RHP Henry Nunez to minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP’s Garrett Acton and Stevie Emanuels, C’s Tyler Soderstrom and Cooper Uhl and OF D.J. Lee on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Connor Phillips to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 45-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Bryce Jarvis on a minor league contract.

Advertisement

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Strickland, INF Gordon Beckman, OF Melky Cabrera, RHP Erasmo Ramirez and OF Ryan Cordell on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP J.T. Ginn on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Anthony Swarzak, then re-signed him to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jack Hartman to a minor league contract. Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 45-day DL retroactive to June 28.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 45-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled Enderson Franco from Sacramento River Cats. Outrighted RHP Enderson Franco to Sacramento River Cats. Placed RHP Tyler Beede on the 45-day DL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Jermiah Braswell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT DaVon Hamilton.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Returned F/M Jon Gallagher to the club after being on loan to Aberdeen FC. Announced loan of M Manuel Castro from Club Estudiantes de la Plata has been extended through 2020 season.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.