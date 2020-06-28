NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 Results

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140 laps, 41 points.

2. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, 47.

3. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 140, 34.

4. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 140, 33.

5. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, 41.

6. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140, 38.

7. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, 30.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 140, 29.

9. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, 28.

10. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 140, 37.

11. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, 42.

12. (10) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 140, 25.

13. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140, 37.

14. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 140, 27.

15. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 140, 28.

16. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 140, 21.

17. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 140, 21.

18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 139, 27.

19. (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 139, 18.

20. (22) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 139, 17.

21. (23) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 139, 16.

22. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 139, 24.

23. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 139, 14.

24. (36) Joey Logano, Ford, 139, 13.

25. (1) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 139, 12.

26. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 139, 11.

27. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 138, 10.

28. (31) JJ Yeley, Ford, 138, 0.

29. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 137, 0.

30. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 136, 7.

31. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 136, 6.

32. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 136, 0.

33. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 136, 0.

34. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 136, 0.

35. (30) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 135, 2.

36. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 135, 5.

37. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, 133, 0.

38. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 74, 3.

39. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 39, 9.

40. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 15, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.882 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.068 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Preece 0; Ku.Busch 1-35; R.Blaney 36-56; Ky.Busch 57-58; D.Hamlin 59-76; K.Harvick 77; B.Keselowski 78-79; A.Almirola 80-83; B.Keselowski 84-94; K.Harvick 95-104; D.Hamlin 105-120; M.Truex 121-125; D.Hamlin 126-140

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 49 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 35 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 21 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 13 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 11 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 5 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 4 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 4; K.Harvick, 3; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 581; 2. R.Blaney, 529; 3. B.Keselowski, 514; 4. C.Elliott, 510; 5. D.Hamlin, 506; 6. J.Logano, 500; 7. M.Truex, 500; 8. A.Bowman, 464; 9. A.Almirola, 431; 10. Ku.Busch, 430; 11. Ky.Busch, 423; 12. J.Johnson, 390; 13. C.Bowyer, 387; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 384; 15. W.Byron, 372; 16. E.Jones, 341.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

