NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute Results

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130 laps, 44 points.

2. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130, 37.

3. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130, 53.

4. (36) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130, 33.

5. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130, 42.

6. (11) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 130, 39.

7. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130, 30.

8. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 130, 29.

9. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130, 31.

10. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 130, 27.

11. (22) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 130, 26.

12. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 130, 40.

13. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 130, 34.

14. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 130, 23.

15. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 130, 22.

16. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 130, 21.

17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 130, 20.

18. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 130, 24.

19. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130, 18.

20. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 130, 17.

21. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 130, 16.

22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 129, 15.

23. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 129, 14.

24. (20) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 129, 13.

25. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 129, 19.

26. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 129, 11.

27. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 129, 17.

28. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 128, 9.

29. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 127, 8.

30. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 126, 7.

31. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 125, 0.

32. (40) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

33. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

34. (35) James Davison, Chevrolet, 125, 3.

35. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 125, 0.

36. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 124, 20.

37. (28) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 121, 0.

38. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 70, 2.

39. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, transmission, 36, 0.

40. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.475 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 1 second.

Margin of Victory: 0.761 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-19; J.Logano 20-30; A.Almirola 31-45; M.Truex 46-59; D.Hamlin 60-66; A.Almirola 67-93; D.Hamlin 94-96; R.Newman 97-109; M.McDowell 110; C.Buescher 111-113; K.Harvick 114-130

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 3 times for 61 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 17 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 14 laps; R.Newman, 1 time for 13 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 11 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 10 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 3 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; J.Logano, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 534; 2. R.Blaney, 505; 3. J.Logano, 487; 4. C.Elliott, 477; 5. B.Keselowski, 472; 6. D.Hamlin, 465; 7. M.Truex, 463; 8. A.Bowman, 436; 9. Ky.Busch, 420; 10. Ku.Busch, 393; 11. A.Almirola, 390; 12. J.Johnson, 369; 13. C.Bowyer, 358; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 346; 15. W.Byron, 342; 16. T.Reddick, 313.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

