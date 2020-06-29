Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

June 29, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through June 28

1. Kevin Harvick, 581.

2. Ryan Blaney, 529.

3. Brad Keselowski, 514.

4. Chase Elliott, 510.

5. Denny Hamlin, 506.

6. Joey Logano, 500.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 500.

8. Alex Bowman, 464.

9. Aric Almirola, 431.

10. Kurt Busch, 430.

11. Kyle Busch, 423.

12. Jimmie Johnson, 390.

13. Clint Bowyer, 387.

14. Matt DiBenedetto, 384.

15. William Byron, 372.

16. Erik Jones, 341.

17. Austin Dillon, 327.

18. Tyler Reddick, 315.

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 311.

20. Chris Buescher, 298.

21. Bubba Wallace, 290.

22. John H. Nemechek, 269.

23. Michael McDowell, 255.

24. Ryan Newman, 253.

25. Christopher Bell, 252.

26. Cole Custer, 241.

27. Corey Lajoie, 212.

28. Ty Dillon, 209.

29. Ryan Preece, 187.

30. Matt Kenseth, 182.

31. Daniel Suarez, 142.

32. Kyle Larson, 121.

33. Brennan Poole, 111.

34. Quin Houff, 69.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.

36. David Ragan, 33.

37. Reed Sorenson, 27.

38. James Davison, 10.

