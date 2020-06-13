NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Baptist Health 200 Results

Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134 laps, 0 points.

2. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 134, 35.

3. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

4. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

5. (10) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134, 32.

6. (18) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 134, 42.

7. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134, 46.

8. (4) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 40.

9. (13) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 34.

10. (21) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, 134, 27.

11. (14) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 134, 30.

12. (20) Tanner Gray, Ford, 134, 25.

13. (32) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 134, 24.

14. (19) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 25.

15. (7) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 134, 25.

16. (31) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 134, 21.

17. (3) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134, 29.

18. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 33.

19. (26) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 134, 0.

20. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134, 18.

21. (24) Cory Roper, Ford, 134, 16.

22. (28) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 134, 15.

23. (29) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 134, 14.

24. (30) Angela Ruch, Toyota, 134, 13.

25. (27) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 133, 12.

26. (22) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 133, 11.

27. (34) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 132, 10.

28. (12) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 132, 9.

29. (35) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 131, 8.

30. (33) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 122, 7.

31. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 6.

32. (37) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, transmission, 111, 5.

33. (23) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, accident, 95, 5.

34. (36) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, handling, 89, 5.

35. (17) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 5.

36. (9) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 5.

37. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 5.

38. (38) Bryant Barnhill, Chevrolet, transmission, 1, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 105.435 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 54 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.847 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0-29; R.Chastain 30-31; C.Eckes 32-38; K.Busch 39-96; C.Eckes 97-105; M.Crafton 106; C.Elliott 107-109; C.Eckes 110; K.Busch 111-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 2 times for 82 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 29 laps; C.Eckes, 3 times for 17 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: G.Enfinger, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 209; 2. C.Eckes, 165; 3. G.Enfinger, 161; 4. B.Rhodes, 161; 5. T.Gilliland, 148; 6. Z.Smith, 147; 7. J.Sauter, 140; 8. B.Moffitt, 137; 9. S.Creed, 135; 10. T.Ankrum, 133; 11. D.Kraus, 132; 12. M.Crafton, 132; 13. R.Lessard, 114; 14. S.Friesen, 112; 15. T.Gray, 111; 16. T.Majeski, 109.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

