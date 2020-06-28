NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid Results

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 60 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 60, 44.

3. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 60, 54.

4. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 39.

5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60, 41.

6. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

7. (9) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 60, 33.

8. (20) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 60, 36.

9. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 60, 41.

10. (13) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 60, 27.

11. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60, 31.

12. (15) Tanner Gray, Ford, 60, 31.

13. (1) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 60, 28.

14. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 30.

15. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 60, 22.

16. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 60, 23.

17. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 60, 20.

18. (27) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 60, 20.

19. (30) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 60, 18.

20. (33) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

21. (12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 60, 16.

22. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 60, 15.

23. (28) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 60, 14.

24. (26) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 60, 13.

25. (24) Cory Roper, Ford, 60, 12.

26. (38) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 60, 11.

27. (36) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 60, 10.

28. (25) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 60, 9.

29. (37) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 59, 8.

30. (39) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 59, 7.

31. (35) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 58, 6.

32. (34) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 54, 5.

33. (4) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 48, 13.

34. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 3.

35. (29) Brennan Poole, Toyota, garage, 23, 0.

36. (19) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 1.

37. (14) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.

38. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.

39. (17) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

40. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 94.075 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 35 minutes, 40 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.864 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Sauter 0; S.Creed 1-30; Z.Smith 31-32; R.Chastain 33; Z.Smith 34-38; C.Eckes 39-48; B.Jones 49-58; S.Creed 59; B.Jones 60

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Creed, 2 times for 31 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 11 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 10 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: G.Enfinger, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 253; 2. B.Rhodes, 202; 3. G.Enfinger, 192; 4. S.Creed, 189; 5. T.Gilliland, 187; 6. C.Eckes, 178; 7. Z.Smith, 177; 8. T.Ankrum, 174; 9. B.Moffitt, 170; 10. J.Sauter, 168; 11. D.Kraus, 159; 12. S.Friesen, 148; 13. T.Gray, 142; 14. M.Crafton, 133; 15. R.Lessard, 115; 16. T.Majeski, 110.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

