NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Vet Tix Camping World 200 Results

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 136 laps, 51 points.

2. (4) Austin Hill, Toyota, 136, 43.

3. (1) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 136, 47.

4. (12) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 136, 40.

5. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 136, 39.

6. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 136, 0.

7. (11) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 136, 38.

8. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 136, 34.

9. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 136, 29.

10. (17) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 136, 27.

11. (21) Tanner Gray, Ford, 136, 26.

12. (14) Matt Crafton, Ford, 136, 28.

13. (20) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 136, 24.

14. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 136, 27.

15. (2) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 136, 22.

16. (26) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 136, 0.

17. (25) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 136, 0.

18. (19) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 136, 23.

19. (18) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, 135, 18.

20. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 135, 0.

21. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 135, 0.

22. (23) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 135, 15.

23. (24) Cory Roper, Ford, 135, 14.

24. (29) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 135, 0.

25. (34) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 134, 12.

26. (40) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 134, 11.

27. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 134, 10.

28. (30) Angela Ruch, Toyota, 134, 9.

29. (33) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 134, 8.

30. (28) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 132, 7.

31. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 132, 6.

32. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 131, 0.

33. (16) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 130, 5.

34. (32) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 129, 5.

35. (35) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 127, 0.

36. (38) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, garage, 109, 5.

37. (15) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 5.

38. (36) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, clutch, 53, 5.

39. (37) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 5.

40. (10) Johnny Sauter, Ford, disqualified, 136, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.334 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 5 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.215 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-11; K.Busch 12-15; C.Eckes 16-22; K.Busch 23-32; Z.Smith 33-37; C.Elliott 38-49; K.Busch 50; C.Elliott 51-52; K.Busch 53-62; G.Enfinger 63-67; R.Chastain 68-84; K.Busch 85-96; C.Elliott 97-98; A.Hill 99-134; G.Enfinger 135-136

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 5 times for 37 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 36 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 18 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 17 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 16 laps; G.Enfinger, 2 times for 7 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: G.Enfinger, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 163; 2. Z.Smith, 142; 3. G.Enfinger, 132; 4. B.Moffitt, 132; 5. B.Rhodes, 128; 6. C.Eckes, 125; 7. S.Creed, 117; 8. J.Sauter, 108; 9. D.Kraus, 107; 10. T.Gilliland, 106; 11. M.Crafton, 98; 12. T.Ankrum, 98; 13. S.Friesen, 87; 14. T.Gray, 86; 15. R.Lessard, 84; 16. T.Majeski, 82.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

