NASCAR-Xfinity Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco Results

June 1, 2020 11:25 pm
 
2 min read
      

Monday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 303 laps, 59 points.

2. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 303, 49.

3. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 303, 43.

4. (1) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 303, 40.

5. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 303, 36.

6. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 303, 41.

7. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 303, 30.

8. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 303, 29.

9. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 303, 28.

10. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 303, 31.

11. (24) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 303, 26.

12. (14) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 303, 25.

13. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 303, 24.

14. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 303, 0.

15. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 301, 22.

16. (5) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 300, 23.

17. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 35.

18. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 297, 38.

19. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 296, 18.

20. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 295, 0.

21. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 293, 16.

22. (13) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 289, 15.

23. (35) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 284, 14.

24. (17) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 277, 13.

25. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, clutch, 268, 12.

26. (15) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 260, 11.

27. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 256, 17.

28. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 255, 9.

29. (20) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 8.

30. (34) Mason Massey, Toyota, 111, 7.

31. (19) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 77, 6.

32. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 0.

33. (32) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, overheating, 41, 4.

34. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, suspension, 23, 3.

35. (16) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, ignition, 19, 2.

36. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 8, 1.

37. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.225 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 3 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.328 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 85 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: H.Burton 0-25; J.Haley 26; H.Burton 27-45; N.Gragson 46-91; H.Burton 92-128; J.Allgaier 129-175; R.Sieg 176-181; J.Allgaier 182-250; R.Herbst 251-254; J.Allgaier 255-294; N.Gragson 295-303

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 156 laps; H.Burton, 3 times for 81 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 55 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 2; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 1; B.Jones, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 300; 2. N.Gragson, 291; 3. H.Burton, 274; 4. J.Allgaier, 256; 5. R.Chastain, 248; 6. A.Cindric, 244; 7. B.Jones, 229; 8. J.Haley, 221; 9. R.Sieg, 215; 10. R.Herbst, 177; 11. D.Hemric, 176; 12. B.Brown, 174; 13. M.Annett, 170; 14. J.Williams, 155; 15. M.Snider, 144; 16. A.Labbe, 132.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

