NASCAR-Xfinity EchoPark 250 Results

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 48 points.

2. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163, 45.

3. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163, 46.

Advertisement

4. (2) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163, 46.

5. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 163, 34.

6. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163, 41.

7. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163, 47.

8. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163, 29.

9. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 163, 40.

10. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 163, 27.

11. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163, 28.

12. (10) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 163, 25.

13. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163, 24.

14. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

15. (34) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 163, 22.

16. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163, 41.

17. (6) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 163, 24.

18. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

19. (32) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 162, 18.

20. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 162, 17.

21. (16) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 162, 16.

22. (33) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 162, 15.

23. (25) Mason Massey, Toyota, 162, 14.

24. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 162, 13.

25. (17) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 162, 12.

26. (27) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 162, 11.

27. (15) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 162, 10.

28. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 162, 9.

29. (35) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 161, 8.

30. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 161, 7.

31. (19) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 156, 6.

32. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, suspension, 129, 0.

33. (29) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 87, 0.

34. (18) Chad Finchum, Toyota, suspension, 50, 3.

35. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, engine, 47, 2.

36. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, clutch, 8, 1.

37. (36) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.835 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 2 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.858 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Gragson 0-5; A.Cindric 6-17; J.Haley 18-25; A.Cindric 26-42; J.Allgaier 43; A.Cindric 44-82; C.Briscoe 83-98; M.Annett 99-101; C.Briscoe 102-125; N.Gragson 126; A.Allmendinger 127-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 3 times for 68 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 40 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 37 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 8 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 6 laps; M.Annett, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 2; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 340; 2. N.Gragson, 336; 3. H.Burton, 308; 4. J.Allgaier, 297; 5. R.Chastain, 295; 6. A.Cindric, 285; 7. J.Haley, 267; 8. B.Jones, 258; 9. D.Hemric, 222; 10. R.Sieg, 217; 11. R.Herbst, 201; 12. B.Brown, 199; 13. M.Annett, 198; 14. J.Williams, 164; 15. M.Snider, 152; 16. A.Labbe, 142.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.