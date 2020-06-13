NASCAR-Xfinity Hooters 250 Results

Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 167 laps, 44 points.

2. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 167, 51.

3. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 167, 52.

4. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 167, 36.

5. (12) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 167, 43.

6. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 167, 31.

7. (8) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 167, 30.

8. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 167, 37.

9. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 167, 45.

10. (6) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 167, 27.

11. (14) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 167, 26.

12. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 167, 25.

13. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 167, 32.

14. (5) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 167, 23.

15. (26) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 166, 22.

16. (32) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 166, 22.

17. (31) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 166, 20.

18. (16) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 166, 19.

19. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 166, 18.

20. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 166, 17.

21. (37) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 166, 16.

22. (27) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 165, 0.

23. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 165, 0.

24. (25) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 165, 0.

25. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 165, 18.

26. (22) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 165, 11.

27. (35) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 165, 10.

28. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 165, 21.

29. (24) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 163, 8.

30. (19) Chad Finchum, Toyota, garage, 160, 7.

31. (34) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 148, 6.

32. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 146, 6.

33. (29) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, transmission, 67, 9.

34. (20) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, garage, 58, 3.

35. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 56, 0.

36. (33) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, handling, 49, 1.

37. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, engine, 32, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

