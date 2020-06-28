NASCAR-Xfinity Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Results

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 91 laps, 45 points.

2. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, 44.

3. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 91, 35.

4. (2) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 91, 44.

5. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 91, 43.

6. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 91, 49.

7. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 91, 0.

8. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 91, 0.

9. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 91, 37.

10. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 91, 27.

11. (20) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 91, 26.

12. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 91, 28.

13. (17) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 91, 24.

14. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 91, 23.

15. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 91, 22.

16. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 91, 21.

17. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 91, 20.

18. (29) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 91, 19.

19. (28) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 91, 18.

20. (16) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 91, 17.

21. (26) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 91, 16.

22. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90, 27.

23. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 89, 16.

24. (35) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 78, 0.

25. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, transmission, 73, 12.

26. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, accident, 73, 11.

27. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, electrical, 69, 10.

28. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 17.

29. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 52, 27.

30. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, oilleak, 44, 7.

31. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, garage, 17, 6.

32. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 14, 5.

33. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, garage, 7, 4.

34. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 3.

35. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 2.

36. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.555 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 5 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.015 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Gragson 0-8; A.Cindric 9-16; R.Chastain 17; A.Cindric 18-20; R.Chastain 21-35; J.Allgaier 36-42; R.Chastain 43-47; J.Allgaier 48-49; R.Chastain 50-53; C.Briscoe 54-68; M.Snider 69-76; R.Chastain 77-82; C.Briscoe 83-91

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 31 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 24 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 9 laps; M.Snider, 1 time for 8 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 8 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 4; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; J.Haley, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 499; 2. N.Gragson, 496; 3. R.Chastain, 466; 4. A.Cindric, 453; 5. H.Burton, 404; 6. J.Haley, 401; 7. J.Allgaier, 386; 8. B.Jones, 376; 9. M.Annett, 339; 10. R.Sieg, 301; 11. R.Herbst, 294; 12. M.Snider, 258; 13. D.Hemric, 254; 14. B.Brown, 254; 15. A.Labbe, 222; 16. J.Williams, 213.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

