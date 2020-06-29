NASCAR Xfinity Winners

Through June 28

1. Chase Briscoe, 4.

2. Harrison Burton, 2.

2. Noah Gragson, 2.

Advertisement

4. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

4. Kyle Busch, 1.

4. Justin Haley, 1.

4. Brandon Jones, 1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.