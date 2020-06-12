Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

June 12, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, ppd.

San Diego at Milwaukee, ppd.

Advertisement

Arizona at Colorado, ppd.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, ppd.

Washington at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, ppd.

Miami at San Francisco, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, ppd.

Miami at San Francisco, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Women Veterans Day