National League Glance

June 13, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, ppd.

Miami at San Francisco, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Miami at San Francisco, ppd.

Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

