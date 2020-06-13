All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, ppd.
Miami at San Francisco, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Miami at San Francisco, ppd.
Oakland at Philadelphia, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
