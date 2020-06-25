All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, ppd.
Kansas City at Colorado, ppd.
Cleveland at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
St. Louis at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Arizona at Philadelphia, ppd.
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ppd.
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.