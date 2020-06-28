All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Arizona at Philadelphia, ppd.
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ppd.
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, ppd.
St. Louis at Boston, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.
San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.
Atlanta at Texas, ppd.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at St. Louis, ppd.
Miami at Oakland, ppd.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
