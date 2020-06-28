Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

June 28, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Arizona at Philadelphia, ppd.

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ppd.

Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, ppd.

St. Louis at Boston, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.

Atlanta at Texas, ppd.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington at St. Louis, ppd.

Miami at Oakland, ppd.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

