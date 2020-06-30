NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

June 30, 2020 7:35 pm
 
July 15 – Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Mid July — Training camps scheduled to open.

July 22 – Signing period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a “May 5 Tender” was made by prior club. Signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders.

Aug. 6 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 11 – Deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency.

Sept. 5 — Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 — Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 — First full regular-season schedule.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

