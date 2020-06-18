Listen Live Sports

North Carolina A&T names Will Jones men’s basketball coach

June 18, 2020 5:38 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Will Jones’ 19-game stint as North Carolina A&T’s interim men’s basketball coach not only earned him Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coach of the year honors, but also the full-time job.

The school made the announcement Thursday.

The Aggies were 14-5 under Jones last year. He replaced coach Jay Joyner when Joyner resigned following a midseason suspension due to an unspecified personnel matter.

A&T finished second in the MEAC and won its first-round game in the conference tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

The Aggies also led the MEAC in eight statistical categories: scoring offense, 3-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding offense, assists, steals, turnover margin, assist-to-turnover ratio, and defensive rebounds.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

