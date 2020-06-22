Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NRL match moves from Melbourne to Sydney over virus fears

June 22, 2020 4:41 am
 
1 min read
      

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A match in Australia’s National Rugby League between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors due to be played on Friday has been moved from Melbourne to Sydney because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria.

A total of 16 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Monday — the sixth straight day of double digit increases that extends the largest wave of infections in two months.

Storm officials held emergency discussions with the NRL on Monday before agreeing to move the match in the interests of the health of players, staff and the wider community.

Melbourne prop Christian Welch said he and his teammates anticipated and prepared for the move out of Victoria.

Advertisement

“We’ve braced for the potential that we might need to relocate and potentially play some of our home games in Queensland or NSW,” Welch said.

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

The New Zealand Warriors quit New Zealand on May 3 to base themselves in New South Wales for the remainder of the NRL season.

“If we need to relocate and play some games in another state, we’re more than happy to do that,” Welch said. “Every player here is happy to do that.

“And the team we’re playing, the Warriors … the sacrifice they’ve made to leave their families in New Zealand and fly across and stay here for so long, it’s incredible.“

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former Marine, stay-at-home mom excels as Army transportation officer