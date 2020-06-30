Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland A’s looking to fill seats with cardboard cutouts

June 30, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics might have some fans at home games after all.

Well, sort of.

The A’s are selling cardboard cutouts with fans’ photos that they will put in the seats at the Coliseum this season. The team also plans to mix in images of former players and celebrities alongside the fan cutouts.

Major League Baseball is looking to play a 60-game regular season this summer because of the coronavirus. There will be no fans at ballparks on opening day, but some markets are hoping to play in front of smaller crowds by the end of the season.

Advertisement

The cardboard cutouts for A’s games range in price from $49 to $129. Each purchase through the team website includes two tickets to the A’s first home exhibition game during the 2021 season. Proceeds from the sales go to charity.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

The $129 level is a Foul Ball Zone cutout. If one of those cutouts gets hit with a foul ball, the A’s will send a ball to the fan on the cutout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site