Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles sign MLB second overall pick, Arkansas OF Kjerstad

June 30, 2020 2:10 pm
 
1 min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Outfielder Heston Kjerstad agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles that includes a $5.2 million signing bonus, well below the slot value of $7,789,900 assigned to the No. 2 overall pick.

“Just the beginning of a new journey! Excited to be an Oriole!” Kjerstad wrote on Twitter.

Kjerstad batted .448 with six homers and 20 RBIs over 16 games as a junior with Arkansas this year before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. He started every game in right field and had at least one hit in each outing.

He joins a rebuilding Orioles team that has lost at least 100 games in two straight seasons and used the No. 1 pick in 2019 to secure catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State.

Advertisement

As a true freshman in 2018, Kjerstad was selected the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year after batting .332 and hitting 14 home runs.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

The following season, Kjerstad helped lead Arkansas to a second straight appearance in the College World Series. In the process, he became the first Razorback since Rodney Nye in 1998-99 to have 50 or more RBIs in his first two seasons.

Kjerstad was the eighth Razorback drafted by the Orioles. He is the second-highest draft pick out of Arkansas, behind Jeff King, the No. 1 selection in 1986.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site