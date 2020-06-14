PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

|Sunday
|Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7209; Par 70
|Final Round
|x-Daniel Berger won on first playoff hole
x-Daniel Berger (500), $1,350,000 65-67-67-66_265
Collin Morikawa (300), $817,500 64-67-67-67_265
Bryson DeChambeau (134), $366,094 65-65-70-66_266
Jason Kokrak (134), $366,094 67-70-65-64_266
Justin Rose (134), $366,094 63-69-68-66_266
Xander Schauffele (134), $366,094 65-66-66-69_266
Patrick Reed (88), $243,750 68-69-63-67_267
Bubba Watson (88), $243,750 68-66-68-65_267
Gary Woodland (80), $219,375 65-67-66-70_268
Sungjae Im (68), $181,875 66-69-67-67_269
J.T. Poston (68), $181,875 68-66-67-68_269
Jordan Spieth (68), $181,875 65-65-68-71_269
Justin Thomas (68), $181,875 64-68-66-71_269
Abraham Ancer (53), $129,375 64-70-66-70_270
Cameron Champ (53), $129,375 66-71-65-68_270
Patrick Rodgers (53), $129,375 67-68-70-65_270
Rory Sabbatini (53), $129,375 68-68-69-65_270
Peter Uihlein (53), $129,375 69-65-69-67_270
Corey Conners (44), $95,625 66-67-67-71_271
Joel Dahmen (44), $95,625 68-65-70-68_271
Branden Grace (44), $95,625 66-66-66-73_271
Harold Varner III (44), $95,625 63-66-70-72_271
Rafa Cabrera Bello (35), $65,250 68-67-69-68_272
Tony Finau (35), $65,250 68-69-67-68_272
Lucas Glover (35), $65,250 67-70-69-66_272
Chesson Hadley (35), $65,250 70-68-64-70_272
Brian Harman (35), $65,250 65-69-70-68_272
Viktor Hovland (35), $65,250 70-68-68-66_272
Bud Cauley (28), $51,375 71-67-67-68_273
Kevin Kisner (28), $51,375 67-69-68-69_273
Ian Poulter (28), $51,375 66-70-67-70_273
Keegan Bradley (22), $41,875 69-69-67-69_274
Matthew Fitzpatrick (22), $41,875 68-69-68-69_274
Brooks Koepka (22), $41,875 68-68-69-69_274
Rory McIlroy (22), $41,875 68-63-69-74_274
Maverick McNealy (22), $41,875 69-69-66-70_274
Joaquin Niemann (22), $41,875 72-65-72-65_274
Bronson Burgoon (16), $32,625 68-70-70-67_275
Tyler Duncan (16), $32,625 65-70-70-70_275
Harry Higgs (16), $32,625 70-65-71-69_275
Billy Horschel (16), $32,625 68-68-70-69_275
Matt Jones (16), $32,625 66-70-69-70_275
Talor Gooch (11), $24,425 68-70-69-69_276
Adam Hadwin (11), $24,425 65-71-68-72_276
Mark Hubbard (11), $24,425 67-68-67-74_276
Zach Johnson (11), $24,425 72-66-69-69_276
Adam Schenk (11), $24,425 66-72-72-66_276
Brian Stuard (11), $24,425 68-70-74-64_276
Jim Furyk (8), $18,885 67-69-67-74_277
Charles Howell III (8), $18,885 70-67-66-74_277
Andrew Landry (8), $18,885 68-70-69-70_277
Matthew NeSmith (8), $18,885 70-67-70-70_277
Pat Perez (8), $18,885 69-69-70-69_277
Matthew Wolff (7), $17,775 67-69-71-71_278
Zac Blair (6), $17,475 71-65-75-68_279
Louis Oosthuizen (6), $17,475 69-69-69-72_279
Scottie Scheffler (6), $17,475 68-69-69-73_279
Doc Redman (5), $17,100 67-70-73-70_280
Richy Werenski (5), $17,100 72-66-70-72_280
Byeong Hun An (5), $16,650 67-71-69-74_281
Chris Kirk (5), $16,650 68-70-68-75_281
Alex Noren (5), $16,650 67-71-67-76_281
Jhonattan Vegas (5), $16,650 64-74-73-70_281
Keith Mitchell (4), $16,200 67-71-71-73_282
Scott Piercy (4), $16,200 67-71-73-71_282
Denny McCarthy (4), $15,975 70-68-73-72_283
Jason Dufner (4), $15,825 68-69-70-78_285
