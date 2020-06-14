Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

June 14, 2020
 
Sunday
Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7209; Par 70
Final Round
x-Daniel Berger won on first playoff hole

x-Daniel Berger (500), $1,350,000 65-67-67-66_265

Collin Morikawa (300), $817,500 64-67-67-67_265

Bryson DeChambeau (134), $366,094 65-65-70-66_266

Jason Kokrak (134), $366,094 67-70-65-64_266

Justin Rose (134), $366,094 63-69-68-66_266

Xander Schauffele (134), $366,094 65-66-66-69_266

Patrick Reed (88), $243,750 68-69-63-67_267

Bubba Watson (88), $243,750 68-66-68-65_267

Gary Woodland (80), $219,375 65-67-66-70_268

Sungjae Im (68), $181,875 66-69-67-67_269

J.T. Poston (68), $181,875 68-66-67-68_269

Jordan Spieth (68), $181,875 65-65-68-71_269

Justin Thomas (68), $181,875 64-68-66-71_269

Abraham Ancer (53), $129,375 64-70-66-70_270

Cameron Champ (53), $129,375 66-71-65-68_270

Patrick Rodgers (53), $129,375 67-68-70-65_270

Rory Sabbatini (53), $129,375 68-68-69-65_270

Peter Uihlein (53), $129,375 69-65-69-67_270

Corey Conners (44), $95,625 66-67-67-71_271

Joel Dahmen (44), $95,625 68-65-70-68_271

Branden Grace (44), $95,625 66-66-66-73_271

Harold Varner III (44), $95,625 63-66-70-72_271

Rafa Cabrera Bello (35), $65,250 68-67-69-68_272

Tony Finau (35), $65,250 68-69-67-68_272

Lucas Glover (35), $65,250 67-70-69-66_272

Chesson Hadley (35), $65,250 70-68-64-70_272

Brian Harman (35), $65,250 65-69-70-68_272

Viktor Hovland (35), $65,250 70-68-68-66_272

Bud Cauley (28), $51,375 71-67-67-68_273

Kevin Kisner (28), $51,375 67-69-68-69_273

Ian Poulter (28), $51,375 66-70-67-70_273

Keegan Bradley (22), $41,875 69-69-67-69_274

Matthew Fitzpatrick (22), $41,875 68-69-68-69_274

Brooks Koepka (22), $41,875 68-68-69-69_274

Rory McIlroy (22), $41,875 68-63-69-74_274

Maverick McNealy (22), $41,875 69-69-66-70_274

Joaquin Niemann (22), $41,875 72-65-72-65_274

Bronson Burgoon (16), $32,625 68-70-70-67_275

Tyler Duncan (16), $32,625 65-70-70-70_275

Harry Higgs (16), $32,625 70-65-71-69_275

Billy Horschel (16), $32,625 68-68-70-69_275

Matt Jones (16), $32,625 66-70-69-70_275

Talor Gooch (11), $24,425 68-70-69-69_276

Adam Hadwin (11), $24,425 65-71-68-72_276

Mark Hubbard (11), $24,425 67-68-67-74_276

Zach Johnson (11), $24,425 72-66-69-69_276

Adam Schenk (11), $24,425 66-72-72-66_276

Brian Stuard (11), $24,425 68-70-74-64_276

Jim Furyk (8), $18,885 67-69-67-74_277

Charles Howell III (8), $18,885 70-67-66-74_277

Andrew Landry (8), $18,885 68-70-69-70_277

Matthew NeSmith (8), $18,885 70-67-70-70_277

Pat Perez (8), $18,885 69-69-70-69_277

Matthew Wolff (7), $17,775 67-69-71-71_278

Zac Blair (6), $17,475 71-65-75-68_279

Louis Oosthuizen (6), $17,475 69-69-69-72_279

Scottie Scheffler (6), $17,475 68-69-69-73_279

Doc Redman (5), $17,100 67-70-73-70_280

Richy Werenski (5), $17,100 72-66-70-72_280

Byeong Hun An (5), $16,650 67-71-69-74_281

Chris Kirk (5), $16,650 68-70-68-75_281

Alex Noren (5), $16,650 67-71-67-76_281

Jhonattan Vegas (5), $16,650 64-74-73-70_281

Keith Mitchell (4), $16,200 67-71-71-73_282

Scott Piercy (4), $16,200 67-71-73-71_282

Denny McCarthy (4), $15,975 70-68-73-72_283

Jason Dufner (4), $15,825 68-69-70-78_285

