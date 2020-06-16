Listen Live Sports

Portugal coach Santos extends contract until 2024

June 16, 2020 12:48 pm
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos will remain in charge of the national team until the 2024 European Championship, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

His contract had been set to expire after Euro 2020, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Santos took over Portugal after the 2014 World Cup, leading it to titles at Euro 2016 and in last year’s inaugural Nations League. It was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

“It’s a privilege for me and for my coaching staff to continue with this project,” Santos said. “We know we won’t be able to win everything, but we will always try.”

Santos is now set to remain in charge of the national team at next year’s European Championship, the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

“It was an easy decision to make considering we are renewing the contract of a European champion,” federation president Fernando Gomes said. “He is a winner.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

