Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Postseason Teams by League

June 8, 2020 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

The number of teams in each league that qualify for the postseason:

Major League Baseball

Years Teams Postseason Pct.
a-1901-1960 16 2 12.5
1961 18 2 11.1
1962-68 20 2 10.0
1969-84 24 4 16.7
b-1977-92 26 4 15.4
1993 28 4 14.3
1995-97 28 8 28.6
1998-19 30 8 26.7
2012-19 30 10 33.3
c-2020 30 16 53.3

a-no postseason in 1902

b-eight postseason teams in 1981 following midseason strike

c-proposed

Advertisement

There was no postseason in 1994 due to players’ strike

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Other U.S. Sports
Years Teams Postseason
d–NFL 32 14 43.8
NBA 16 30 53.3
ef-NHL 16 31 51.6

c-increases from 12 to 14 postseason teams this year

e-increases to 22 postseason teams for 2019-20 only following pandemic

f-scheduled to increase to 32 overall teams in 20-21

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award