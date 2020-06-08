Postseason Teams by League

The number of teams in each league that qualify for the postseason:

Major League Baseball

Years Teams Postseason Pct. a-1901-1960 16 2 12.5 1961 18 2 11.1 1962-68 20 2 10.0 1969-84 24 4 16.7 b-1977-92 26 4 15.4 1993 28 4 14.3 1995-97 28 8 28.6 1998-19 30 8 26.7 2012-19 30 10 33.3 c-2020 30 16 53.3

a-no postseason in 1902

b-eight postseason teams in 1981 following midseason strike

c-proposed

Advertisement

There was no postseason in 1994 due to players’ strike

Other U.S. Sports Years Teams Postseason d–NFL 32 14 43.8 NBA 16 30 53.3 ef-NHL 16 31 51.6

c-increases from 12 to 14 postseason teams this year

e-increases to 22 postseason teams for 2019-20 only following pandemic

f-scheduled to increase to 32 overall teams in 20-21

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.