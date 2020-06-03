No games scheduled
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|-10½
|-10½
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|-6
|-6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|-8
|-9
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|-5
|-6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|-1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|-1½
|-1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|-6
|-6½
|(45)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|-1
|-1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|-8
|-7
|(46)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|-3
|-3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|-4
|-3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-7½
|-7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|-4½
|-4½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|-2½
|-2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|-3
|-3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|-2½
|-2
|(42)
|Tennessee
