Pregame.com Line

June 9, 2020 11:32 am
 
Tuesday
NBA

No games scheduled

MLB

No games scheduled

NHL

No games scheduled

NFL
Aug. 6
Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas -2½ -2½ (34) Pittsburg
Sept. 10
at KANSAS CITY -10½ -10½ (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND -6 -6½ (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE -8 -8½ (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO -5 -6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 -1½ (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle -1½ -1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia -6 -6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT -1 -1½ (44) Chicago
Indianapolis -8 -7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA -3 -3½ (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers -4 -3½ (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO -7½ -7½ (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS -4½ -4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas -2½ -2½ (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh -3 -3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER -2½ -2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

