|Monday’s
|NBA
|Thursday, July 30
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|1
|(220½)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|-1
|(218½)
|LA
|Clippers
|Friday, July 31
|Orlando
|-1½
|(213½)
|Brooklyn
|Portland
|-1
|(223)
|Memphis
|Phoenix
|-3½
|(230)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|-5
|(218)
|Boston
|Sacramento
|-2
|(216½)
|San
|Antonio
|Houston
|-1
|(226)
|Dallas
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Denver
|PK
|(213)
|Miami
|Utah
|-1
|(212½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|LA Clippers
|-5½
|(226½)
|New
|Orleans
|Philadelphia
|-3½
|(210½)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|-4
|(213½)
|Toronto
|NFL
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|-10½
|-10½
|(55½)
|Houston
|Sunday, Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|-6
|-6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|-8
|-8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|-5
|-6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|-1
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|-1½
|-1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|-6
|-6
|(45)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|-1
|-1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|-8
|-7½
|(46)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|-3
|-3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|-4
|-3½
|(44½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-7½
|-7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|-4½
|-4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|-2½
|-2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|-3
|3½
|(48)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|-2½
|-2½
|(42)
|Tennessee
