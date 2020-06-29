Monday’s NBA Thursday, July 30 FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 1 (220½) Utah LA Lakers -1 (218½) LA Clippers Friday, July 31 Orlando -1½ (213½) Brooklyn Portland -1 (223) Memphis Phoenix -3½ (230) Washington Milwaukee -5 (218) Boston Sacramento -2 (216½) San Antonio Houston -1 (226) Dallas Saturday, Aug. 1 Denver PK (213) Miami Utah -1 (212½) Oklahoma City LA Clippers -5½ (226½) New Orleans Philadelphia -3½ (210½) Indiana LA Lakers -4 (213½) Toronto NFL Thursday, Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY -10½ -10½ (55½) Houston Sunday, Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND -6 -6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE -8 -8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO -5 -6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 -1 (47) at CAROLINA Seattle -1½ -1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia -6 -6 (45) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT -1 -1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis -8 -7½ (46) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA -3 -3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers -4 -3½ (44½) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO -7½ -7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS -4½ -4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas -2½ -2½ (50) at LA RAMS Monday, Sept. 14 Pittsburgh -3 3½ (48) at NY GIANTS at DENVER -2½ -2½ (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.