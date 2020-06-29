Listen Live Sports

Red Wings plan to hold training camp in Detroit next season

June 29, 2020 3:57 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Red Wings plan to hold their training camp for the 2020-21 NHL season at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced the decision Monday to stay home instead of going to Traverse City, Michigan, where the team usually trains. He said it was made after consulting with health experts.

Yzerman also announced the cancellation of the 2020 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic. Both events are expected to return to Traverse City next year.

“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern,” Yzerman said.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

