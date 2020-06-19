Listen Live Sports

Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

June 19, 2020 3:44 pm
 
An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after an informal workout with teammates in Tennessee.

The NFL Network reported Friday that one player who took part in the workouts this week in Nashville has tested positive. All the players who were there will now get tested to see if there is any spread.

The team declined to comment, citing federal and state privacy laws about the personal health of employees.

Several 49ers players have been working out this week in Nashville while team facilities are shut down because of the pandemic.

Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, star tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk are among the players who were on hand.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

