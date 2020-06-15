Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres sign Oskari Laaksonen to 3-year entry-level contract

June 15, 2020 10:58 am
 
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday.

Laaksonen was Buffalo’s third-round pick in the 2017 draft and spent the past two-plus seasons playing in Finland’s Elite League.

The 20-year-old had five goals and 35 assists in 113 career games with Ilves Tampere. Laaksonen also played on Finland’s gold medal-winning junior national team in 2019.

“The work Oskari has put in to improve his game has paid off during his last two seasons,” Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “His success on the international stage and what he’s done as a 19- and 20-year-old playing in a professional league is impressive.”

Advertisement

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Laaksonen is expected to spend time developing in the minors.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB