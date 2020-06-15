Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saints’ Jenkins joins CNN as social justice contributor

June 15, 2020 12:23 pm
 
2 min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins will join CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice, the network announced Monday.

“I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality,” Jenkins said, touting his experience addressing “the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities” during his 11-year NFL career.

With protesters amassing in cities nationwide in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis, Jenkins has actively engaged in recent discussions about police brutality and police funding on social and in mainstream media, as well as at rallies. Jenkins was among Drew Brees’ harshest critics when the Saints quarterback re-stated his long-held opposition to protesting during the national anthem. Brees has since apologized for his comments, saying he now recognizes the protests were not about the flag or the anthem, and that he wants to help promote equality.

“As we move forward from these moments, journalists must not make the grave mistake of allowing the world to go back to sleep,” Jenkins said. “The ground swell of energy that has been injected into all of us must continue when the protests stop, and that includes responsible reporting.”

Advertisement

Jenkins was drafted by New Orleans out of Ohio State in 2009 and won a Super Bowl with the Saints his rookie season. He spent the past six seasons with Philadelphia, winning a second Super Bowl in the 2017 season, before returning to New Orleans as a free agent this offseason.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

In 2017, Jenkins and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin created the Players Coalition, a charity that advocates for racial and social equality.

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, launched in 2010, focuses on improving educational and other opportunities for students with limited financial resources in New Orleans, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army medical providers get cheers from hospital staff during farewell ceremony