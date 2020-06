By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed INF Jordan Westburg and OF Hudson Haskin to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed RHP Jared Kelley to a minor league contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed Logan Hoffmann to a minor league contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.