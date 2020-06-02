Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks sign fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson

June 2, 2020 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed tight end Colby Parkinson, the first of the team’s 2020 draft picks to sign.

Parkinson’s signing was listed on the official NFL transactions on Tuesday.

Seattle made eight picks in the April draft. Parkinson was taken with the first of Seattle’s two fourth-round selections.

At 6-foot-7, Parkinson is another tall target for quarterback Russell Wilson, especially in red-zone situations. Parkinson had 48 receptions and just one drop in his final season at Stanford. He had just one touchdown last season but had seven TD catches in 2018.

Advertisement

Parkinson is part of a loaded tight end group that includes Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system