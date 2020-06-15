Listen Live Sports

Sky Blue FC defender Caprice Dydasco tears ACL in training

June 15, 2020 1:46 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sky Blue FC defender Caprice Dydasco will miss the NWSL Challenge Cup after tearing the ACL in her right knee during a team training session.

The team said Monday that Dydasco was hurt during a drill in a small group training last week. She is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York City.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I tore my ACL in training last week and will miss the Challenge Cup,” Dydasco said. “It is devastating to go through this again, but I know everything happens for a reason. I will be back stronger.”

The 26-year-old joined Sky Blue in a trade with the Washington Spirit in 2019. She started 23 games last season.

