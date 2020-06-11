Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports halls of fame plan to reopen, with changes

June 11, 2020 5:10 pm
 
1 min read
      

Like other businesses, sports halls of fame are planning to reopen with new cleaning and other procedures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. A look at some of their plans:

___

World Golf Hall of Fame

St. Augustine, Florida

Advertisement

Reopened: May 18

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

What’s changed: Guests are given a Hall of Fame stylus they can use for interactive displays that involve touch screens.

___

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Canton, Ohio

Reopened: June 10

What’s changed: The cafe is closed.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

National Soccer Hall of Fame

Frisco, Texas

Reopened: June 10.

What’s changed: Only one group will be allowed at an interactive exhibit at a time.

___

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, Rhode Island

Planned reopening: June 18

What’s changed: The hall’s grass tennis courts have reopened but players can no longer rent rackets or store their own at the club.

___

National Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown, New York.

Planned reopening: June 26.

What’s changed: No plans announced.

___

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Springfield, Massachusetts

Planned Reopening: July 1

What’s changed: An exhibit where visitors can compare the size of their hands to stars like Kevin Durant will be covered with plexiglass.

___

College Football Hall of Fame

Atlanta

Planned reopening: No date yet.

What’s changed: The downtown Atlanta location was damaged during rioting on May 29 and remains boarded up, with a hoped-for reopening by the end of the month.

___

Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto

Planned reopening: No date announced.

What’s changed: No plans announced.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Kidd commanding officer pens thank you letter