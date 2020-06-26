Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

June 26, 2020
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 29
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA —

Tuesday, June 30
BOXING
8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA —

Wednesday, July 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Thrusday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — TBA —

Thursday, July 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: TBA —

Friday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Teams TBA

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

6 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: TBA

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA —

Saturday, July 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Super Cup: Teams TBA —

Sunday, July 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA

AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton —

