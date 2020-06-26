Sports on TV

|Adv27
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 29
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA —
|Tuesday, June 30
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA —
|Wednesday, July 1
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m. (Thrusday)
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA —
|Thursday, July 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
FS1 — NRL: TBA —
|Friday, July 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Teams TBA
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
FS1 — NRL: TBA
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA —
|Saturday, July 4
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|11 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
ESPN — Top Rank
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington
FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
ESPN2 — The German Super Cup: Teams TBA —
|Sunday, July 5
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Teams TBA
ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton —
