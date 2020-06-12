Sports on TV

|Adv13
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 16
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — TBA —
|Tuesday, June 16
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — NBA2K League
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen —
|Wednesday, June 17
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
|RUGBY
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt
FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund —
|Thursday, June 18
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith —
|Friday, June 19
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith
FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim —
|Saturday, June 20
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The MoneyLion 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Ascot, England
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS2 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham —
|Sunday, June 21
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
NBC — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
ESPN2 — The 2020 ESPYS
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton —
