Sports on TV

...

June 12, 2020 11:54 am
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 16
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — TBA —

Tuesday, June 16
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen —

Wednesday, June 17
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund —

Thursday, June 18
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

GOLF
11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith —

Friday, June 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
6 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim —

Saturday, June 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The MoneyLion 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING
9 a.m.

NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Ascot, England

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY
5:30 a.m.

FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

FS2 — Bundesliga: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham —

Sunday, June 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City

ESPYS

ESPN2 — The 2020 ESPYS

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke

2 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton —

