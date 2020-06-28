Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Edgar Santana 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati Reds minor league RHP Vladimir Gutierrez 80 games and Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Juan Idrogo 72 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Minnesota Twins minor league 2B Jose Rosario 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Reza Aleaziz 50 games following a positive test for a banned stimulant under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RF Trey Mancini on the 45-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 45-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned LHP Eric Skoglund outright to Omaha (PCL).

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed LHP Reid Detmers to a minor-league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 45-day IL. Signed INF Matt Duffy and C Max McDowell to minor-league contracts. Released RHP Dan Otero and re-signed him to a minor-league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed Mitch Haniger on the 45-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Adolis Garcia to Nashville (PCL). Placed LHP Brock Burke on the 45-day IL. Released INF Matt Duffy from his minor-league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 45-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 45-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Outrighted RHP Yacksel Rios off the 40-man roster. Placed OF Kevin Kramer and RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Placed Edgar Santana on the restriced list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP John Brebbia on the 45-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Adrian Sanchez on the 45-day IL.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Te’a Cooper.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.