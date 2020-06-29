Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tar Heels welcome back Stephanie Watts after transfer to USC

June 29, 2020 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Stephanie Watts is returning to North Carolina for a final season after transferring to Southern California for a year.

The school announced Monday that the former Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year would return after receiving an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA. She played four games for USC last year as a graduate transfer before having knee surgery.

Watts was one of multiple UNC players to transfer in 2019. That came as an outside program review highlighted concerns over player treatment, leading to the resignation of Hall of Fame coach Sylvia Hatchell and the hiring of Courtney Banghart from Princeton.

“We are eager to coach her, just as the Carolina community looks forward to welcoming her back home,” said Banghart, entering her second season with the Tar Heels.

Advertisement

Watts averaged averaged 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds through her first three years with the Tar Heels, though she missed the 2017-18 season due to injury. She will complete her master’s degree at USC in entrepreneurship and innovation in August, then pursue additional graduate work at UNC.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site