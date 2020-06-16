Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Kickoff pushed back a day for Mississippi-Baylor

June 16, 2020 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day.

Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.

It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule.

Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

It will be the second time in the last three years Ole Miss has opened the season in the kickoff game. It will be Baylor’s first appearance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution