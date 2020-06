The Latest: Health official says coach lacked responsibility

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The top health official in the Valencia region says Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was irresponsible for traveling to Spain for a Champions League match with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Ana Barceló says Gasperini “lacked responsibility” and “shouldn’t have made the trip” from a high-risk area knowing that he had COVID-19 symptoms.

The 62-year-old Gasperini told Italian media he started feeling sick on March 9. That was a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the round of 16.

Experts say the first leg on Feb. 19 in Milan was one of the biggest reasons why the virus was so deadly in Atalanta’s home city of Bergamo. The match has been dubbed “Game Zero” by Italian media.

Barceló says the revelation by Gasperini shows that authorities were right by ordering the second leg to be played without fans.

The West Indies says three cricket players have turned down the chance to travel to England for the postponed three-test series that will be played in bio-secure environments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket West Indies says Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul “all declined the invitation” to join the squad and “will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

West Indies players must travel a month before the first test in Southampton starting July 8 in order to quarantine and begin training.

The other tests will be played in Manchester starting July 16 and July 24.

The chief executive of the European Tour says the fate of this year’s Ryder Cup will be decided by the end of the month.

Keith Pelley says in an extensive interview with the McKellar Journal podcast that the European Tour and the PGA will have “conversations” about the Ryder Cup now that the revamped schedules of both tours have been announced.

Pelley says there will be “a direction at the end of the month.”

The Ryder Cup is still on schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin despite massive disruption to the sports schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It could be held without fans but golfers like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are among those saying they are against that idea.

