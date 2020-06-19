Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Health officials slam celebrating Napoli fans

June 19, 2020 6:36 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate the team’s Italian Cup title without social distancing have been criticized by health officials as being “reckless.”

World Health Organization assistant director general Ranieri Guerra says he was reminded of Atalanta’s Champions League game with Valencia in February. That match is believed to have been a key factor in why the virus has been so deadly in Bergamo.

Guerra says “we can’t allow this.”

Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa says the celebration amounted to “dangerous behaviour.”

Fans in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks to celebrate shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday.

Nearly 35,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus. The Campania region that includes Naples has accounted for 431 of those deaths.

___

The Associated Press

